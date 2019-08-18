Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Ingersoll (IR) Holding By $600,377; Ultralife Has 1.57 Sentiment

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in Ultralife Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultralife Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 5,611 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 140,325 shares with $15.15M value, up from 134,714 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 13.39% above currents $117.88 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $122 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Central Bancorp & Tru reported 964 shares stake. Westfield Cap Management Communication Limited Partnership reported 1.41M shares stake. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 17,625 shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Group Inc Ltd Partnership has invested 1.54% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 582,963 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 20,498 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fiduciary Trust Co owns 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,508 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,806 shares. Axa holds 185,473 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.38% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 21,877 shares to 425,988 valued at $31.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,109 shares and now owns 488,390 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

The stock increased 5.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 67,039 shares traded or 112.87% up from the average. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has declined 12.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $142.12 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 6.12 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

More notable recent Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultralife Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ultralife Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ULBI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.