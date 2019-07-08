Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Autohome (ATHM) Position by $314,265 as Valuation Rose; James Investment Research Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Decreased by $591,210 as Valuation Rose

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,661 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 15,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 234,644 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,597 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 893,884 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares to 165,535 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 16,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.04M for 18.55 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap Limited Co reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Smith Graham And Com Investment Advisors LP reported 59,450 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,777 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 17,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,817 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 4,919 shares. 72,258 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. C M Bidwell Associates has invested 0.36% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 128,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,082 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.12% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Mackenzie Corporation holds 174,207 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 158,825 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 10,125 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50 million for 8.75 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.