Mckinley Capital Management Has Raised Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $326,480; Share Value Rose; Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.11 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 176,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, up from 172,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 252,052 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 9.10 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 16,226 shares to 219,246 shares, valued at $28.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,931 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 84,169 shares. Nomura Inc owns 57,668 shares. Gam Ag owns 80,407 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 10,352 are held by Brinker Capital. Botty Ltd owns 39,146 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 388,692 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 7,475 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% or 86 shares. 63,570 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Dafna Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.09% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 9,147 were reported by Natixis. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 27,640 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 8,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 9.25M shares. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 16,678 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies reported 89,084 shares. Whitnell holds 10,306 shares. Somerset Tru holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,184 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division accumulated 92,333 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 4,836 shares. 325,027 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 15.42M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,490 shares. Northstar Grp reported 12,002 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.39% or 166,871 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp holds 5,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,259 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.