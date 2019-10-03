Mckinley Capital Management Has Raised Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 40,625 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.25. About 121,665 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 609,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 132,728 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, down from 742,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 94,680 shares to 282,211 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,256 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches for the Stars – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Put Buying Has Picked Up on UTX Stock – Schaeffers Research” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has 2,497 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.3% or 102,818 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Somerville Kurt F holds 93,765 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 54,471 shares. 1.07M are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South State accumulated 58,265 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horan Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 1,936 shares. Sarasin And Limited Liability Partnership reported 854,420 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,645 shares. 54,204 are owned by Colony Grp Lc. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 82,454 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.33M shares.