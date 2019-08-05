Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Csx (CSX) Stake; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 4.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 21,877 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 425,988 shares with $31.87 million value, down from 447,865 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 3.86 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 65,000 shares as Pampa Energia S A (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $16.54 million value, up from 535,000 last quarter. Pampa Energia S A now has $2.35B valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 178,068 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) stake by 38,000 shares to 420,000 valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mr Cooper Group Inc stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 2.75 million shares. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was reduced too.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 32,093 shares to 194,517 valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 6,322 shares and now owns 165,535 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 42,800 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited has 0.24% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.56 million shares. Wendell David Associates owns 0.14% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,156 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 11,308 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.31 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 125,780 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com reported 7,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 514,022 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 66,856 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Calamos Wealth Lc holds 0.12% or 10,855 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $814.09 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

