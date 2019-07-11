Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Ingersoll (IR) Position; Universal Display (OLED) Shorts Down By 0.45%

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 5,611 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 140,325 shares with $15.15M value, up from 134,714 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 8.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 8.25 million shares previously. With 610,400 avg volume, 14 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 19.41%. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 798,183 shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 2,993 shares to 1,597 valued at $168,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Urogen Pharma Ltd stake by 17,321 shares and now owns 1,198 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd holds 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 596,033 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 3,520 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.23% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 10,400 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va accumulated 62,163 shares. Telemus Capital Lc has 2,820 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.19% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Optimum Advisors has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 101,664 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 57,119 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.23% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Carroll Fin Associate owns 224 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.1% or 480,582 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 34,768 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 109.72 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 26. Susquehanna maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 4,219 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paloma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,476 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Liability Corp reported 158,614 shares. Alps Advisors holds 10,145 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 2,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 22 shares stake. Twin Tree L P reported 11,088 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Com accumulated 5,155 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 13,708 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 58,012 shares stake. Alliancebernstein L P owns 888,631 shares.

