Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $17.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stock Declined While Teton Advisors Has Boosted by $529,600 Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.08 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 46,960 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.41 million activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY) by 93,611 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 40,884 shares. Fruth Inv holds 14,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Trigran Invs holds 6% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 1.75M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 14,941 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3,408 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 959,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 42,900 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor has 68,307 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 103,700 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 698,281 shares. 847 were reported by Ameritas.

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Off-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HempWave Plants First Arizona Fields – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. farmers suffer ‘body blow’ as China slams door on farm purchases – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump promises ethanol-related ‘giant package’ to please farmers – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Trump policies deepen farmers’ pain, Democrats see an opening in rural America – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.