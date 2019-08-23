Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $420,359 as Valuation Rose; As Owens Ill (OI) Shares Declined, Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 1.13 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 306,414 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.