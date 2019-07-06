Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $1.21 Million; Horan Capital Management Increases Position in Thor Inds (THO)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, up from 65,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 413,584 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. The insider ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53 million. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $7.80M. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 8,150 shares or 0% of the stock. L & S Advisors reported 14,648 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eventide Asset Lc has invested 1.77% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Violich Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,122 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Howe And Rusling reported 279 shares. Friess Assoc Lc has invested 1.78% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bluestein R H And stated it has 2.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 25,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 822 shares to 27,749 shares, valued at $49.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 16,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,167 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).