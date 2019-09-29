Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding; Orbimed Advisors Has Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $23.34 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 988.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 476,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 524,270 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 48,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.44M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 271,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 909,814 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.34 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 12,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 400 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 77,179 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 13,504 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 3,645 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 39,517 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 2,775 shares. Pnc Finance Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 6,920 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 109,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mackenzie Fincl holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 1.27M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1.75M shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $46.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 15,898 shares to 47,049 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 8,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,714 shares, and cut its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

