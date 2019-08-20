Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $2.54 Million; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Boosted National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 26,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 234,903 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 208,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 853,476 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.17 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,348 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 13,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,241 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com reported 0% stake. Mckinley Management Ltd Com Delaware stated it has 234,903 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 22,900 are owned by Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.58 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,430 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,629 shares. Macroview Investment Limited has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Badgley Phelps Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 108,744 shares. 10,184 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 56,531 shares. Intact Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Capital Rech has invested 1.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tributary Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ameriprise Incorporated has 5.65 million shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.