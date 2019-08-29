Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shareholder Litman Gregory Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $365,904

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 809,188 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 7.51M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Ca stated it has 320,439 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 413,162 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma accumulated 35,814 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Bangor Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg National Bank owns 41,093 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 37,843 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 12,582 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.53M shares. Farmers Bankshares reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chatham Capital Group owns 10,927 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com owns 23,966 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24.99M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Holowesko invested in 9.23% or 2.47 million shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.68% or 6.04M shares in its portfolio.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf) by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 16,765 shares to 430,538 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,612 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

