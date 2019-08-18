Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Autohome (ATHM) Stake by $314,265; Stock Declined; Logmein (LOGM) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Stake by $64.00 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 489,994 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc analyzed 2,993 shares as the company's stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1,597 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 382,386 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio