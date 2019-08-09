Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased By $339,150 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, February 19. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. See Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) latest ratings:

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 595 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 15,714 shares with $8.97 million value, down from 16,309 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $10.76 during the last trading session, reaching $508.65. About 168,950 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 484,749 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,004 shares. Voloridge Investment holds 36,446 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,672 shares. Ent Financial Services reported 39 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,867 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP owns 403 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc owns 1,275 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 88,610 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc Inc stated it has 166,817 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 42 were reported by City. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.83% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 14,340 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 80,341 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $605.83’s average target is 19.11% above currents $508.65 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $279.69M for 53.88 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,921 shares to 75,768 valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 40,966 shares and now owns 191,572 shares. Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was raised too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.84 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III had bought 20,000 shares worth $118,400 on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, June 6 the insider KAMIN PETER H bought $353,718.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.84 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III had bought 20,000 shares worth $118,400 on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, June 6 the insider KAMIN PETER H bought $353,718.

The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 176,880 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.04 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 49.7 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

