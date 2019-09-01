Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (PONGF) Shorts Lowered By 14.95%

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 822 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 27,749 shares with $49.41M value, down from 28,571 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches

ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (OTCMKTS:PONGF) had a decrease of 14.95% in short interest. PONGF’s SI was 18,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.95% from 21,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 2 days are for ATARI SHARES PROV DE REGROUPEMENT FRANC (OTCMKTS:PONGF)’s short sellers to cover PONGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Atari SA (OTCMKTS:PONGF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Still â€˜Game Onâ€™ for Activision Bears – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bonterra Resources: A Bigger Fish In A Growing Pond – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vivo Cannabis: Very Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Atari SA (OTCMKTS:PONGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amerigo Resources: The Nasty Surprise In The Tailings Pond – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (CVE:POND) CEO on Regenurex Acquisition – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Atari SA operates as a multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensing products company. The company has market cap of $91.14 million. The firm provides online games on smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. It has a 30 P/E ratio. It owns and/or manages a portfolio of approximately 200 games and franchises under the Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, Test Drive, and RollerCoaster Tycoon brands.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.