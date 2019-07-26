Mckinley Capital Management Has Cut Humana (HUM) Position by $1.48 Million; Market Value Declined; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined, Jump Trading Has Trimmed Its Position by $787,767

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77M, down from 91,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $276.78. About 487,940 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc analyzed 5,587 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,313 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $133.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 1.11 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,530 were accumulated by Chemical Commercial Bank. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bamco New York reported 0% stake. Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.06% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Eqis holds 0.07% or 3,193 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 30,954 shares. Moreover, Atria Ltd has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,005 shares. Ballentine Lc owns 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,718 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 213,034 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.34 million shares. Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Credit Suisse Ag has 211,298 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 1,371 shares in its portfolio. 6,847 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Security National Tru reported 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares to 3,247 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58 million for 13.21 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.