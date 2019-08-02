Mckinley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Citigroup Com New (C) Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 81.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 115,573 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 257,615 shares with $26.80 million value, up from 142,042 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $291.60B valuation. It closed at $116.73 lastly. It is down 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 5,524 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 267,970 shares with $16.68M value, down from 273,494 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $152.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 584,168 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. First Long Island Invsts Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 112,435 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 261,199 shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 9,345 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 36,539 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Company stated it has 5,424 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ironwood Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,413 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 7,798 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,983 shares. First Amer Comml Bank reported 40,764 shares. Fagan has 43,909 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 55,407 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Paragon Ltd Liability stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sonata Capital Grp owns 5,170 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 699,932 shares to 1.71M valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,566 shares to 34,336 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 21,877 shares and now owns 425,988 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam invested in 0.05% or 8,842 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 26,344 shares stake. Montecito Natl Bank Tru holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 218,446 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 32,982 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 26,840 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd stated it has 659,136 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,147 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs stated it has 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.20M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Comm State Bank has 1.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.28 million shares. Ipg Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 75,678 are owned by Griffin Asset.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8.