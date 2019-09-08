Mckinley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $559,286; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $400,752

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 21,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 75,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,648 shares to 4,295 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,886 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

