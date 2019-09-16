Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Position in Globant S A (GLOB) as Shares Rose; As Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Market Valuation Declined, Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 8,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 8,707 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, down from 17,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 241,991 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 241,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 251,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 936,238 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,617 shares to 1,877 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 13,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93 million for 45.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 40,706 are held by Shaker Llc Oh. Cibc Ww reported 4,216 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 74,809 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 56,485 shares. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 16,031 shares. Thornburg Inv stated it has 58,372 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prns accumulated 0.02% or 2,286 shares. Sit Assocs reported 26,325 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Century Cos Inc stated it has 226,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation reported 16,548 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 738,900 shares. 7,031 are owned by Amer Capital Management Inc.

