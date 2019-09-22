Mckinley Capital Management Decreased By $461,580 Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position; Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) Sentiment Is 1.07

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 25.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 30,772 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 91,847 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 122,619 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $6.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.03M shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment is 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 16 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stakes in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.71 million shares, up from 1.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14. 14,174 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased The Trade Desk Inc stake by 10,028 shares to 29,280 valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 3,326 shares and now owns 73,762 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv has $18.5 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 19.99% above currents $15.21 stock price. New Residential Inv had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 7.04 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 19,328 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 7,580 shares. City Holdings Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 11,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5.26 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 392,615 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 46,804 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv accumulated 11,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 69,260 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.06% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 38,450 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 42,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $893.15 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 20,813 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 111,898 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 398,748 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,287 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 176,146 shares.