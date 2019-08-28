Mckinley Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Abbott Labs (ABT); Laffer Investments Position in Ares Capital (ARCC) Has Trimmed by $16.23 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 4.66 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60M, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 1.68 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 47,169 shares to 383 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,489 shares, and cut its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 103,661 shares. Guardian Tru holds 171,055 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4,958 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 676,617 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Strs Ohio owns 1.10M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 673,788 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. 44,220 were reported by Thomas Story And Son Lc. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 527,766 shares. Verus Financial Prns holds 2,502 shares. Bluestein R H & has 231,440 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.29% or 294,524 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 119,145 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0.34% or 119,514 shares. Joel Isaacson & stated it has 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 300 shares. 36,510 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 120,821 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 149,688 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 100,820 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 201,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Architects has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,831 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd Company has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,326 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 767,959 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 8,000 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares to 11,005 shares, valued at $280.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,943 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).