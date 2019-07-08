Mckinley Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Korea Investment Has Boosted Its Stake in Cae (CAE) by $3.24 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 26,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,903 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 208,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 2.72M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 255.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 147,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 57,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 153,091 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64,334 shares to 658,000 shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 67,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,139 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 756,927 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates holds 99,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 6.01M shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 103,943 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 681,641 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Company reported 383 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.51M shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 13,427 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 217,963 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). The New Jersey-based Advisors Mgmt has invested 0.14% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Nexus Invest Mngmt has 909,775 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 209,930 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3.22M shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,444 shares stake. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 1.61% or 234,903 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Limited Com has 4,143 shares. 6,160 were reported by Colonial Tru. Qci Asset Management accumulated 550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Products Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 225,627 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.46% or 87,200 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated stated it has 18,552 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.16% stake. Bailard holds 28,614 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.