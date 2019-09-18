Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $675,178 as Valuation Declined; Holder Griffin Asset Management Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 9,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 18,814 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 9,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 3.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 73,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03 million, up from 70,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $208.32. About 771,902 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 14,099 shares to 61,579 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,213 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.