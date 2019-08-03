Mckinley Capital Management Boosted By $600,377 Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding; Cohen & Steers Has Lifted Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 5,611 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 140,325 shares with $15.15M value, up from 134,714 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) stake by 15.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 300,819 shares as Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 2.29M shares with $95.06M value, up from 1.99M last quarter. Targa Resources Corp. now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 2.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,282 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 346,586 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 178 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 2,784 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com accumulated 86,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 139 shares. Stack Fincl Management invested in 1.27% or 98,442 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.07% or 15,650 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 262,230 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jnba Advisors owns 140 shares. Timber Creek Capital Llc holds 85 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 3,302 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.