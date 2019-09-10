Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $420,359 as Market Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Stralem & Co Decreased Position by $892,430

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 2.00 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $274.73. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

