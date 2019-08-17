Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose While Kempner Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $974,100 as Share Price Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 23 shares. Culbertson A N & Company accumulated 30,824 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 66,408 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 2,861 shares. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.58% or 34,990 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Personal Ser holds 2,733 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Counsel Incorporated has invested 7.84% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regions stated it has 10,791 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Investors Pa reported 136,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.32% or 4,215 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,659 are held by Seizert Ltd Com. Nadler Fin Group Inc owns 2,739 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 22.34M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Smith Moore holds 9,325 shares. 51,044 are held by Vestor Ltd. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.33% or 35,575 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowen Hanes & Com accumulated 241,959 shares. Wallington Asset Management Lc holds 4.1% or 81,687 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 116,937 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 2.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning Incorporated accumulated 217,715 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Pcj Inv Counsel reported 7,000 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 3,730 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 344,532 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 76,800 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp by 30,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,535 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

