McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MCK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. McKesson Corp's current price of $145.29 translates into 0.28% yield. McKesson Corp's dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

WHEELOCK & CO LTD HKD .50 ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:WHLKF) had a decrease of 53% in short interest. WHLKF’s SI was 196,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53% from 418,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 983 days are for WHEELOCK & CO LTD HKD .50 ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:WHLKF)’s short sellers to cover WHLKF’s short positions. It closed at $6.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wheelock and Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, property development, and property management in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company has market cap of $11.98 billion. The company, through its subsidiary, Wheelock Properties Limited, develops various residential projects; and owns various investment properties. It has a 4.41 P/E ratio. Wheelock and Company Limited, through its interest in Wheelock Properties Limited, develops luxury residential properties in Singapore.

Another recent and important Wheelock and Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WHLKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Wharf Holdings: A Cheap International Option – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2016.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.31% above currents $145.29 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating.

