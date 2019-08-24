McKesson (MCK) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; Nordstrom Has 0.87 Sentiment

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MCK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. McKesson Corp’s current price of $144.85 translates into 0.28% yield. McKesson Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 178 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 204 sold and reduced their stakes in Nordstrom Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 91.49 million shares, down from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nordstrom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 150 Increased: 128 New Position: 50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 47.09 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bluecrest invested in 0.05% or 11,158 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd has invested 0.43% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp holds 6.31% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alpine Woods Capital Lc holds 0.33% or 12,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 777,474 shares stake. 12,556 are held by Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 0.07% or 8,889 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 771,558 shares. Whittier Tru reported 19,703 shares stake. Inv House Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,225 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.39% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 13,009 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.63% above currents $144.85 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

The stock decreased 7.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 9.49M shares traded or 93.81% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS