McKesson (MCK) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; Gse Systems (GVP) Sentiment Is 1.13

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MCK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. McKesson Corp’s current price of $148.13 translates into 0.28% yield. McKesson Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 9 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 8 reduced and sold their stakes in Gse Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

More notable recent GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GSE Systems, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Charter Announces Leadership Changes to Finance Organization – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GSE Systems acquires DP Engineering – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “True North Consulting, a GSE Systems Company, Partners With Utility Services Alliance to Provide Specialty Engineering Services – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fluent, Inc. to Present at Industry Events in Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock increased 4.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 16,113 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 19.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS, BUYS TRUE NORTH CONSULTING, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Joy: MTN receives regulatory approval to list on GSE; 21/04/2018 – DJ GSE Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVP); 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS GETS $25M DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FOR ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – SEN. WARNER SAYS GSE REFORM WOULD BE A `HEAVY LIFT’ IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – HENSARLING COMMENTS ON GSE BILL AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – MTN GROUP LTD MTNJ.J – SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) AND GSE HAVE APPROVED IPO AND LISTING RESPECTIVELY; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – FOR REPORTING PURPOSES, TRUE NORTH WILL BE INCLUDED IN GSE’S PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – GSE SECURES $25 MLN DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN TO FUND ACQUISITIONS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 327,390 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,376 shares.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.12% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 180,314 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Muhlenkamp owns 69,600 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 5,590 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Investment House Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. Jbf Capital reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mason Street Advsrs Llc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meyer Handelman owns 170,417 shares. Carlson holds 3,105 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 2,250 shares. 20,347 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. Clark Estates New York owns 27,000 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 7,460 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “McKesson’s Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.61 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 48.16 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.