McKesson (MCK) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed Yy (YY) Holding By $7.23 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 86.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 86,099 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 13,901 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.55 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MCK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. McKesson Corp’s current price of $145.29 translates into 0.28% yield. McKesson Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus

Among 3 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.37’s average target is 52.69% above currents $54.6 stock price. YY Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) stake by 195,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 180,000 shares. Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) was raised too.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.87 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 47.23 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.31% above currents $145.29 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse.