Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose While Exchange Capital Management Increased by $781,560 Its Position; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding Held by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 14,863 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 726,750 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 124,353 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 393,543 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Invesco Ltd owns 167,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 251,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 1.15% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 56 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 402,230 shares. 5,300 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. Da Davidson owns 23,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 100,379 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 27,515 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 14,627 shares. Kennedy holds 0.07% or 97,666 shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 7,760 shares.

