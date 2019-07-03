Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed Holding; Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Harber Asset Management Llc

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: AUDITORS STOOD DOWN AT REQUEST OF UK COMMISSIONER; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Speaking at Facebook’s Annual Developer Conference; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.48 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 1.11M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 1,819 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1.48 million shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Monetta Finance invested in 2,000 shares. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 9,591 shares. Natixis has 3.32 million shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Brandywine has 31,605 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 30,272 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Marsico Cap Management owns 1.02 million shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 1.60 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited holds 295,996 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Moreover, Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd has 10.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Company owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tcw Grp owns 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.41 million shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares to 308,205 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 356,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.63M for 10.92 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 618,314 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $134.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 261,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,550 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 53,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company owns 3,875 shares. 158 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 18,989 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 100,902 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3,505 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Everence Mngmt reported 3,974 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hsbc Public Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 219,575 shares. 119,526 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated. Ruffer Llp accumulated 1.17M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Arbiter Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,994 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.