Mckesson (MCK) Stock Rose While Scharf Investments Increased Its Holding; Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $665,180 as Stock Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company's stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.50M shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company's stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 8,830 shares traded or 57.03% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500.

