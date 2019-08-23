Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Position; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Stake by $437,080

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.44 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 1.84 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Trust Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 108,330 shares. Axa accumulated 665,100 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 345,648 shares. Fin Corp reported 133 shares. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.06% or 713,785 shares. Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 6,951 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9,049 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 62,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 57 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 72,838 shares. American Com Tx has invested 0.38% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,915 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.