Mckesson (MCK) Stake Raised by Ci Investments Inc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $312,750

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 1.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 71.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 973,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.56M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 787,044 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 47,556 shares to 264,946 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.