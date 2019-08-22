Mckesson (MCK) Stake Has Increased by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Martin Currie LTD Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $4.65 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 37,060 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 52,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $384.82. About 370,226 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 55,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 770,837 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.23M, up from 715,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $148.38. About 1.13 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,795 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Co, Oregon-based fund reported 9,559 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,970 shares. Dean Invest Lc owns 0.55% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 32,409 shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,680 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Massachusetts-based Choate Advsr has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sirios Capital Limited Partnership owns 10,449 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 136,384 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 44,300 shares. Stephens Ar has 12,763 shares. 49,883 were reported by First Interstate State Bank. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,777 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability holds 34,165 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,058 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $128.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 3,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares to 156,520 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).