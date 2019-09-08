Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Upped by $393,471 Its Position; Alkeon Capital Management Cut Stake in Netease (NTES) by $96.38 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 399,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 447,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.17 million, down from 847,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19M, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69 million for 29.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 505,361 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $246.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aren’t the Bulls More Excited About Bilibili? – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.