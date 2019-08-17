Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; As Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Market Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Boosted by $466,530 Its Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.58M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 49,141 shares. 40,824 are held by Comerica Bancorp. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 20,458 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 533,637 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dean Investment Associate Ltd Company owns 0.55% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 32,409 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.12% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 306,235 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Neumann Capital Lc stated it has 4,215 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

