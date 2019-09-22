Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Raised Its Position; Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased 3M Co (MMM) Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 20,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests Com accumulated 4,648 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 64,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.04% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 53,377 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie. Invesco invested 0.18% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brandywine Investment Mngmt reported 160,924 shares. Creative Planning reported 18,002 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.31% or 29,741 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial stated it has 100 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability stated it has 6,218 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 406 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0.45% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Montecito Bancshares holds 3,721 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Victory owns 24,662 shares.

More notable recent McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 50,197 shares to 47,011 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,703 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares to 2,576 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,453 shares, and cut its stake in Rite Aid Corp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.