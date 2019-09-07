Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.37 Million; Buckingham Asset Management Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Decreased as Shares Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 55.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 9,217 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 20,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,579 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 90,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $645.63M for 10.06 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

