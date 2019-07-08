Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Holding by $4.00 Million; Bowen Hanes & Co Increases Stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 41,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,971 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.67M, up from 235,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Intl Flavors& Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $143.84. About 247,583 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.47. About 393,380 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 13,920 shares to 7,349 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,150 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).