Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.81 Million; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $21.89 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 162,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 698,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.43M, down from 860,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 13,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 48,780 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 62,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 2.68M shares traded or 76.42% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Llc owns 45,044 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.58% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 27,000 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 2.97 million shares. Loews owns 2,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cornercap Counsel invested 0.58% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 40,813 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 5,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Com owns 1,525 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1,525 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 738,801 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,634 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 185,913 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Com reported 7,300 shares.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $669.21 million for 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,883 shares to 143,150 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 282,721 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $70.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 11,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (NYSE:SCM).