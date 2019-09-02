Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $362,934 as Market Valuation Rose; Delta Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $454,914

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 107.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,988 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 2,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 14,030 shares to 450,143 shares, valued at $30.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,838 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,935 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,819 shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 0.03% or 7,437 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bragg Advsrs Inc has 5,124 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd reported 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 53,325 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Alesco Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 814 shares. Hrt Finance Limited reported 0.39% stake. 249,153 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,113 shares to 5,335 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 41,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4.92 million shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 334,498 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 1.01% or 170,417 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation has 2,595 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sector Gamma As reported 49,500 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 5,590 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 41,648 shares. 3,505 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Continental Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 5,000 shares. Da Davidson & Comm reported 0% stake.