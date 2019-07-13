Mckesson (MCK) Share Price Declined While Scharf Investments Increased by $8.38 Million Its Position; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06 million, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares to 122,467 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 115,472 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Davis R M owns 452,629 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stephens Inc Ar owns 9,598 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 268,645 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,585 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc owns 329,820 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 12,526 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 663,522 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Llc has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water’s 2018 Fourth Quarter, Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Chief Financial Officer Linda Sullivan Announces Retirement August 1, 2019; Susan Hardwick Named to Succeed as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $73.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 22,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,259 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson cuts ownership requirement to call special meeting – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: A Value Investing Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.