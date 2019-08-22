McKesson (MCK) Reaches $149.29 After 6.00% Up Move; A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 51.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 3,100 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 2,900 shares with $545,000 value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $90.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 117,634 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects

The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $149.29. About 387,296 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $27.60B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $158.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MCK worth $1.66 billion more.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $675.70M for 33.50 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 41,600 shares to 67,015 valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 133,600 shares and now owns 152,917 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) was raised too.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 48.53 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

