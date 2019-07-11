McKesson (MCK) Reaches $142.45 52-Week High; NILFISK HOLDINGS A/S ORDINARY SHARES DE (NLFKF) Shorts Decreased By 33.08%

The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high and has $146.72 target or 3.00% above today’s $142.45 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.89B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $146.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $806.61 million more. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 1.09M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $587.00 million for 11.45 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 25 report.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity. The insider Schechter Lori A. sold 7,700 shares worth $946,792.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.89 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 823.41 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.