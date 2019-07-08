McKesson (MCK) Reaches $138.38 52-Week High; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group had 20 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SPI in report on Tuesday, January 15 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 127 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 1 with “Hold”. See Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 120.00 Initiates Starts

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 163.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 146.00 New Target: GBX 127.00 Maintain

The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high and has $142.53 target or 3.00% above today’s $138.38 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.79B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $142.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $773.70 million more. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 113,424 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 466.06 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 41.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

The stock decreased 1.19% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 116.2. About 118,727 shares traded. Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Has Until July 16 to Submit Compliance Plan; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 799.86 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.61M for 11.12 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 20,458 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,142 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 98,138 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Continental Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.68% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 12,556 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 102,795 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 493,506 shares. Whittier Tru Comm holds 0.07% or 19,703 shares. 41,825 are owned by Kempner Capital. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 135,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 55,164 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 2,891 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,672 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 31,879 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25 to “Hold”.