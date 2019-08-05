Mckesson (MCK) Position Increased by Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 2.02M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.69. About 302,256 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Capital LP accumulated 174,615 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 120,198 shares. Cahill Advsr reported 16,786 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Co holds 0.18% or 243,692 shares. Country Trust Bancorporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 45,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 14,951 were reported by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 217,923 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Llp holds 88,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington National Bank accumulated 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 84,581 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 40,489 shares. M Hldg Inc has 4,035 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1.82M shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,211 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% stake. Blb&B Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,033 shares. Hanson & Doremus has 9,531 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sio Capital Limited Liability Com owns 51,300 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T Corp stated it has 22,974 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pggm holds 311,495 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 5,379 shares. Murphy Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,600 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 19,888 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs Co has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Shelton Mngmt holds 203 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Company has 12,556 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).