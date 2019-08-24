Mckesson (MCK) Position Held by Krensavage Asset Management Llc; Wealth Architects Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $355,320; Stock Rose

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19M, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,889 shares. 2,432 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 3,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc reported 38,573 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com invested in 2,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.03% or 278,744 shares. Aqr Capital holds 2.92M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 442 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Gru Incorporated (Ca). Walleye Trading invested in 5,520 shares. Wellington Llp owns 7.89 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,967 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 76,964 shares. 37,550 are owned by Strategic Fincl Svcs. Ironwood has invested 0.59% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 207,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 562,812 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability reported 62,300 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 15.06M shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle invested in 1.53% or 316,061 shares. Rampart Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 112,112 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth reported 4,855 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Scott Selber Incorporated has 35,788 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,878 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,845 are held by Wheatland Advsr.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.