Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose While Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Position; U S Global Investors Has Decreased Stake in Louisiana (LPX) by $398,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 86.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 30,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 5,009 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 35,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 6,551 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 72,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,779 shares, and has risen its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 554 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr owns 5,428 shares. Menta Cap Llc reported 0.35% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). British Columbia has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fin Counselors Incorporated owns 3,152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited stated it has 322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.11% or 97,200 shares. 2,032 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Manhattan Communication has 1,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0.02% stake. Johnson Inc reported 354 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares to 277,363 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).